  • Download mobile app
30 Aug 2020, Edition - 1874, Sunday
E-Box Colleges
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • GST shortfall: Centre gives 2 options to compensate states
  • East Delhi Municipal Corporation proposes termination of Tahir Hussain’s membership
  • PM Narendra Modi addresses ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat Defence Industry Outreach Webinar’ through video conference.
  • No proof of Covid-19 relapse in recovered patients: Experts
  • Covid-19: Antibodies found in 27.7% of people in Punjab’s containment zones
  • 29,000-30,000 died due to ‘trespassing, untoward incidents’ in 3 years: Railways
Travel

Coimbatore

36 year old man dies by suicide by jumping in well in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

August 30, 2020

Coimbatore : A 36-year old MBA Degree holder has committed suicide by jumping in a well in Sulur, reportedly due to mental depression over his ailments.

According to police, Dineshkumar, a resident of Irugur was without any job for the last 10 years and also under treatment for ailments.

He had gone to Bengaluru a couple of days ago for treatment and on return left the house on his motorcycle.

Since he had not returned home, the parents lodged a missing complaint.

Meanwhile, police received information that the body of a man was floating in a farm well near Sulur, with the two wheeler parked near it.

After retrieving the body, the parents were summoned, who identified the body as that of their son. Police suspect that Dineshkumar might have taken this extreme step due to his ailments. Further investigations on.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿