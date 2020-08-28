38 added to Covid list of Nilgiris on Friday

Covai Post Network

Udhagamandalam: 38 fresh cases surfaced in the Nilgiris on Friday.

With this the total number of Covid positive cases in the district has moved up to 1536.

While the number of persons cured now stands at 1220,the number of persons undergoing treatment Is 306.

Of the new infections seven are from Trichygadi.They are secondary contacts of infected persons who had come from Chennai and Coimbatore.

Of the remaining,six belong to Billicombai.

They were connected with people who were infected at a recent funeral in Kannerimukku near Kotagiri.