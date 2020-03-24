382 under observation in their homes in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : As part of preventive measures to contain the spread of Coronavirus, 382 persons with symptoms of fever and cold were

under observation in their homes, the district collector, K Rajamani said Tuesday.

The officials from health department are monitoring them at regular intervals, Rajamani said in a release here.

Similarly, the department is screening all foreigners arriving in the city, the residents from the district who recently returned from abroad, at the Airport itself, he said.

Meanwhile, two Covic-19 positive cases are in the isolation ward of Government ESI hospital here, department sources said.

A woman who returned from Spain was tested positive and isolated in the hospital a couple of days ago, even as her father and sister were

tested negative, they said.

Similarly, a 49-year businessman in Tirupur, who returned from London also tested positive and was isolated in the ESI hospital Monday night, the sources said.

Meanwhile 136 undertrials were released on bail from the Central Jail here the early hours of Tuesday, as part of preventive measures to spread the coronavirus and also to reduce the strength in the jail, police said.