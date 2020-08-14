385 fresh cases in Coimbatore, total crosses 8,200 with eight deaths

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : In a sudden spurt, the district recorded 385 new Covid-19 cases today, taking the total to over 8,200 with eight deaths.

This is claimed to be the highest number ever reported in the district, taking the total cases to 8,274, of which 2,062 are undergoing treatment at various hospitals an at homes.

With eight deaths, the toll shot up to 164, a State Medical Bulletin said.

Erode also reported sudden spike of 128, including two imported cases, taking the tally to 1,334, of which 671 are undergoing treatment, with one death taking total to 20 so far.

With 191 fresh cases, the total went up to 5,537 in Salem, where three deaths were recorded taking the total to 69. !,595 patients are undergoing treatment in the district.

Tirupur has 53 fresh cases, taking the total to 1,431 of which 459 are undergoing treatment, With three deaths the toll went up to 40, it said.