392 cases take the total to 36,725, four deaths in district

Coimbatore :The district today reported 392 new Covid-19 positive cases, taking the total count to 36,725 and with four deathsnthe toll rose to 487.

Of the total, 4,919 are undergoing treatment at various hospitals, while 31,319 patients havenbeen discharged, a State Medical Bulletin said.

In Erode 161 cases took the tally to 8,113 of which 1,068 are under treatment, with 6,.946 being discharged. With three deaths the toll is now 99.

Salem recorded 339 fresh cases and total cases moved to 23,041 of which 20,301 were discharged and 2,319 under treatment. Three deaths took the total to 371 so far.

With 183 cases, Tirupur tally gone up to 9,853 and 1,117 patients are under treatment after discharging 8,587. The death toll remained 155, it said.