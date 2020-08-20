397 new cases, 11 deaths, total cross 10,500 in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : The district today recorded 11 deaths and 397 fresh Covid-19 positive cases, taking the toll to 228 and 10,558 respectively.

Of the total, 7,402 patients were discharged and 2,928 are under treatment at various hospitals and at homes, a State Medical Bulletin said.

In Erode, 86 fresh cases took the tally to 1,804 of which 793 were discharged and 782 under treatment. With one death, toll rose to 29.

With 359 fresh cases, the total affected went up to 7,123 in Salem where 2,165 are under treatment, after discharging 4,866 and 92 deaths.

Tirupur recorded 68 new cases, taking the tally to 1,774 of which 1,205 were discharged an 518 are under treatment. With two deaths, toll went up to 51, it said.