செய்திகள் தமிழில்
25 Sep 2018

400 players from 11 Regions from India for 4th CISCE volleyball tournament

Covai Post Network

September 25, 2018

Coimbatore : Eleven Regional teams from across India, will contend for the much coveted shield in the 4th CISCE National Volleyball Tournament beginning at Kothagiri in the Nilrigis district from Sept 27.

Considered to be the biggest sporting event of the Nilgiris, the 3-day event will have the participation of 400 players under four categories of Junior Boys and Girls, Senior Boys and Girls hosted by St. Jude’s Public School and Junior College, Kothagiri.

There will be 71 matches in the tournament, which will serve as a common platform to the biggest and the best teams from the country and will unite the children representing different culture and foster friendship and harmony, a college release said here today.

The regions are Northern Region, North West Region, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Kerala. Karnataka. Andhra Pradesh & Telengana,.Tamil Nadu, Odhisa and Chattisgarh, Bihar and Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh and Uttaranchal.

Reputed National Volleyball players Selva Prabhu and M R Karthikeyan will be present and will spot the best players to represent the Indian School Certificate Council at the School Games Federation of India later this year.

The Council for Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) Deputy Secretary Arijith Basu will be the chief guest and Dr. N.K. Charles, Principal, The Vikasa School, Tuticorin and Secretary of Association for schools for the Indian School Certificate (ASISC), Tamil Nadu Region, will be the Guest of Honour.

