  • Download mobile app
22 Dec 2018, Edition - 1257, Saturday
Mobile application development
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • Key GST Council meeting has begun #GSTNewYearHope
  • 6 terrorists killed in encounter in Jammu & Kashmir’s Pulwama
  • Larger HC bench puts BJP’s yatra on hold
  • J&K, Tral: One terrorist has been killed in an encounter. At least one or two are still holed up and exchange of fire is still going on
Travel

Coimbatore

400 recruits attested to Madras Regiment

Covai Post Network

December 22, 2018

Coimbatore : A total of 400 recruits were attested into the oldest Regiment of the Indian Army, The Madras Regiment at Wellington in the nearby Nilgiris district on Saturday.

The recruits after 46 weeks of tough training could see their dreams come true when they wore olive greens and marched past the prestigious enclosed drill square at Srinagesh Barracks, an official release said here.

Attestation Parade was reviewed by Brigadier Pankaj P Rao, Commandant, Military Hospital, Wellington.

Speaking on the occasion Rao highly appreciated the instructors and staff for achieving a very high standard of drill in the Attestation Parade.

He also lauded the effort of Madras Regiment Centre to improve the standard of training to such a high level.

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿