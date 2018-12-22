400 recruits attested to Madras Regiment

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : A total of 400 recruits were attested into the oldest Regiment of the Indian Army, The Madras Regiment at Wellington in the nearby Nilgiris district on Saturday.

The recruits after 46 weeks of tough training could see their dreams come true when they wore olive greens and marched past the prestigious enclosed drill square at Srinagesh Barracks, an official release said here.

Attestation Parade was reviewed by Brigadier Pankaj P Rao, Commandant, Military Hospital, Wellington.

Speaking on the occasion Rao highly appreciated the instructors and staff for achieving a very high standard of drill in the Attestation Parade.

He also lauded the effort of Madras Regiment Centre to improve the standard of training to such a high level.