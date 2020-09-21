  • Download mobile app
21 Sep 2020, Edition - 1896, Monday
E-Box Colleges
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • Rahul Gandhi slams Centre over failed promises during Covid-19 crisis
  • Covid-19: Vaccine shots will reach most only in late 2021, say experts
  • Nepal wakes up to 6.0 magnitude earthquake, no damage reported
Travel

Coimbatore

41 year old female elephant dies of age related ailments in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

September 21, 2020

Coimbatore : A 41-year old female elephant in the elephant camp, near Pollachi in the district, died Monday due to age related ailments.

Kalpana, in Kolikamuthy camp in Top Slip area, was suffering from different ailments for the last two months and was under treatment.

However, she died without responding to treatment this afternoon, forest department sources said.

The senior forest department officials and other workers in the camp garlanded Kalpana’s body and given the last salute. After which it was buried, they said.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿