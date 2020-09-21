41 year old female elephant dies of age related ailments in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : A 41-year old female elephant in the elephant camp, near Pollachi in the district, died Monday due to age related ailments.

Kalpana, in Kolikamuthy camp in Top Slip area, was suffering from different ailments for the last two months and was under treatment.

However, she died without responding to treatment this afternoon, forest department sources said.

The senior forest department officials and other workers in the camp garlanded Kalpana’s body and given the last salute. After which it was buried, they said.