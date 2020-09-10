440 fresh cases, total nearing 21,000 in CBE

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : The District today reported 440 fresh Covid-19 cases taking the total count to 20,839, even as two deaths took the toll to

340 so far.

Of the total, 16,709 patients were discharged and 3,790 are undergoing treatment at various hospitals and at respective homes, a State medical bulletin said.

While a 58 year old male, who tested Covid-19 positive died in a private hospital, with breathing problem early today, a 63 year old male died in ESI Hospital with co-morbidities.

With 32 new cases, the tally went up to 4,205 in Erode, of which 3,86 were discharged and 965 under treatment, with two deaths toll reached 54.

Salem had 300 new cases today, and the count rose to 13,590 of which 11,608 were discharged and 1,778 under treatment. The district recorded seven deaths and the toll gone to 204.

With 155 cases, Tirupur total went up to 4,066, of which 2,650 were discharged and 1,333 under treatment. The death toll so far is 83.