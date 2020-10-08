448 cases, total nearing 36,000 in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : With 448 new covid-19 positive cases, the total count in the district touched 35,933 today, even as death toll stood at 479.

Of the total, 30,690 patients were discharged and 4,764 are undergoing treatment at various hospitals, a State Medical bulletin said.

In Erode, 132 new cases took the tally to 7,827 of which 6,668 were discharged and 1,073 under treatment. The death toll is 96.

Salem recorded 362 cases taking the total to 22,408, of which 19,737 patients were discharged and 2,306 under treatment. The death toll is 365.

With 173 new cases, Tirupur count touched 9.499 and 1,156 patients are under treatment after discharging 8,189. The death toll in the district is 154, it said.