Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : A 45-year old man was run over by a train near Peelamedu in the city, today.

Shanmugham, an electrician by profession and resident of Rathinapuri, was attempting to cross the track without noticing the oncoming train, which hit him, police said. He was thrown off the track and died on the spot.

Railway police rushed to the spot and sent the body for postmortem and further investigations on, they said.