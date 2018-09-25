450 kgs of tobacco products seized

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Food Safety Official today seized 450 kgs of banned tobacco products from a godown in Karumathampatti on the outskirts.

Based on a tip off, the officials raided the godown, some 25 kms from here and seized the banned products, such as pan masala and Gutka, official sources said.

One Madhavram from North India is said to be the owner of the godown and further investigations on, they said.