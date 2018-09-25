25 Sep 2018, Edition - 1169, Tuesday
FLASH NEWS:
- Another big SC verdict tomorrow: Top court to decide if court proceedings should be live streamed
- SC’s Aadhaar judgement tomorrow
- PM Modi unable to answer our questions, says Congress President Rahul Gandhi
- NC accepts Junaid Mattu’s resignation
- National Conference spokesperson Junaid Azim Mattu resigns from party to contest civic polls from Srinagar
- ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas’ is not only an electoral phrase. It is our way, says PM Modi
- Kerala Nun Rape Case: FIR filed against Missionaries of Jesus for revealing the identity of the victim
- BJP President Amit Shah addresses mega-rally in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh
- Court directs issue of notice in 19 year old murder case against UP CM Yogi Adityanath
- The country won’t be distracted by Rahul Gandhi’s shameless lie: Ravi Shankar Prasad, Union Law Minister
450 kgs of tobacco products seized
Covai Post Network
September 25, 2018
Coimbatore : Food Safety Official today seized 450 kgs of banned tobacco products from a godown in Karumathampatti on the outskirts.
Based on a tip off, the officials raided the godown, some 25 kms from here and seized the banned products, such as pan masala and Gutka, official sources said.
One Madhavram from North India is said to be the owner of the godown and further investigations on, they said.