21 Aug 2020, Edition - 1865, Friday
46 new infections in the Nilgiris

Covai Post Network

August 21, 2020

Udhagamandalam: It was yet another day of concern,on the Covid front,in the Nilgiris. With 46 new infections being recorded,the total number till date has gone up to 1220.

Four from Thursday’s list were shifted to that of another district.

Of the new infections,five belonged to Kalhatty near Ooty, four were from Halakarai road in Aravenu,three from Wellington and four from Kilbharath nagar in Coonoor.

Many of the infections were linked to contact with people who had gone to the plains and returned.

