468 cases take tally to 34,558, seven deaths today in Coimbatore

Coimbatore : With 468 new Covid-19 positive cases, the total count in the district touched 34,558 and seven deaths took the toll to 469 today.

Of the total, 29,199 patients were discharged and 4,890 under treatment at various hospitals, a State medical bulletin said.

In Erode 92 fresh cases took the tally to 7,488 of which 6,306 were discharged and 1,087 under tratment. The death toll is 95 with two deaths.

Salem reported 337 cases by which the total count rose to 21,386 of which 18,383 were discharged and 2,655 under treatment. With one death the death toll is 348.

With 132 frech cases, Tirupur tally went to 8,989 and 1,353 are under treatment after discharging 7,451 patiens. The death toll stood at 147, after two deaths recorded today it said.