Udhagamandalam: The Covid count recorded in the Nilgiris on Saturday was 47.It took the total to 1857.The death toll also has risen to 14.

Of the fresh cases three from Kattery and three from Dhenalai had participated in a wedding at Kattery.

Four from Kagguchi were contacts of an infected person.

Of the remaining many were from Ooty and surroundings.