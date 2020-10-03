486 new cases, total 33,611, death toll 455 in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : With 486 new Covid-19 positive cases, the total count in the district rose to 33,611 and five deaths took the toll to 455 today.

Of the total, 28,438 patients were discharged and 4,718 are under treatment at various hospitals, a State Medical Bulletin said.

In Erode 144 fresh cases took the total to 7,264 of which 6,041 were discharged and 1,1332 under treatment, with death toll remaining at 91.

Salem reported 351 new cases to take the tally to 20,689 of which 17,704 were discharged and 2,641 under treatment. Seven deaths took the toll to 344.

With 167 fresh cases, Tirupur total rose to 8,698 and 1,490 are undergoing treaetment after discharging 7,066. Three deaths took the toll to 142, it said.