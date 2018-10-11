4th Std student honoured for selfless service to blind students in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : The Government School for the Blind in Uliyampalayam on the outskirts on Thursday honoured a Grade IV girl student in appreciation of her services to the visually impaired students.

K Darshini of Yuvabharathi Public School at Kanuvai used to visit the school twice a week and teach general knowledge, storytelling and singing to the students, without expecting any returns.

According to school headmistress Sumathi, the residential school has five classes with a student strength of 16 students. Darshini had been visiting the school for the last six months and the school decided to honour for her selfless services.

Darshini had entered the India Book of Records and Asia Book of Records by covering a distance of 10.5 km in 41.03 minutes in the event titled ‘Quarter Skating Marathon’, claimed to be the first of its kind in Asia.

Last year, she received an appreciation letter from Queen Elizabeth of England, besides letters from Sachin Tendulkar, Kiran Bedi and P T Usha.

Darshini said, “I wanted to develop knowledge of the students of this school by teaching them whatever I have learnt and the headmistress extended unflinching support to me.”

Darshini, who has donated her eyes, is focusing on skin donation.