5-day virtual International health conference from Sept 25

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : CAHOTECH 2020, the fifth international healthcare technology conference of the Consortium of Accredited Healthcare Organizations (CAHO), will be held virtually from September 25 to 29.

The theme this year is “Future of Healthcare – Making it Happen” and the annual gathering is considered the biggest healthcare technology event in the country, a release said Thursday.

More than 1,000 healthcare professionals and delegates will be attending CAHOTECH 2020 virtually to keep themselves updated with latest technology and products related to the healthcare sector.

These include med-tech vendors, process innovators and solution providers; start-ups; hospital decision makers; and investors scouting for innovative and disruptive technologies. The event this year will also have a virtual expo and virtual conference.

Start-ups in healthcare looking for funding or beta testing can register for a nominal fee of Rs.500 for the virtual PitchFest to be held on Sept 19-20 and can present their ideas to healthcare leaders, technology experts, and investors and win prize money of up to Rs 5 lakhs.

Registration is available at www.cahotech.com till September 15.

“After its four successful editions of developing a healthy and positive relationship between technology developers, innovators

and stakeholders in healthcare delivery, CAHOTECH is today the biggest healthcare technology event in India. This year, the fifth CAHOTECH is going virtual, crushing all geographical borders and limitations.

It will bring together international and national healthcare and technology experts

closer to the participants to look beyond the pandemic and decode the future,” CAHO Vice President and Organising chairman of CAHOTECH, Sameer Mehta said in the release.

More than 30 distinguished speakers will address virtually across several sessions

and talks, which include names like Dr Indu Bhushan (CEO, Ayushman Bharat-PMJAY); Dr Girdhar J Gyani, Director General, Association of Healthcare Providers of India; Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Executive Chairperson, Biocon Ltd and Sangita Reddy, Joint MD, Apollo Hospitals, the release said.