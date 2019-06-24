  • Download mobile app
24 Jun 2019, Edition - 1441, Monday
Coimbatore

5-kg `space’ stone brought to Coimbatore Collectorate

Covai Post Network

June 24, 2019

Coimbatore : A person from the city created a flutter on the District Collectorate premises, arriving with a 5-kg big stone onMonday.

People who assembled in large numbers to submit petitions on  grievances day and police on security were taken aback, when they noticed Lakshminarayanan with a huge stone.

After proper inquiry and explanation given by Lakshminarayanan, police allowed him inside.

He said the stone was lying in his house for the last five decades and his brother Subramaniam had told him that after research it was found that it has come from space.

Since he wanted to donate the stone to the research students of ISRO and NASA, he had come to hand over it to the Collectorate and deposited it there.

