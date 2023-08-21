500 Villagers Benefit from Multidisciplinary Medical Camps Organised by Isha Rural Rejuvenation

Covai Post Network

A multidisciplinary medical consultation and examination camp organized by Arogya Alai of Isha’s Rural Rejuvenation was conducted on August 20 at Anaimalai. More than 500 villagers from surrounding villages participated and benefited from the health camp. Isha Arogya Alai aims to provide quality medical services to the rural poor. It is associated with leading hospitals, conducting free medical camps in the Coimbatore district.

As a part of this initiative, the free medical camp was organised at the Government Higher Secondary School, Vettaikaranpudur. Specialist doctors joined the camp to provide medical issues and treated diseases including- leprosy, eye, acne, skin, dental and face care along with women’s and children’s health issues. Patients diagnosed with cataracts were referred to Aravind Eye Hospital, Coimbatore for cataract surgery.

Additionally, uterus wellness tests for women, hearing tests, haemoglobin, sugar level, cholesterol level etc. were conducted and the necessary medications were provided free of cost. Isha Arogya Alai organised this medical camp in association with Arulmigu Someshwarar Farmer Producer Company, Aravind Eye Hospital – Coimbatore, PSG Hospital, Pollachi K.M Hospital and Chola Group.

In another medical camp, a full body check-up camp was held yesterday at Isha Rural Health Clinic in Alandurai, Coimbatore. Medical experts checked the functioning of vital organs, including- the liver, kidney, and heart and conducted tests for diabetes, anaemia, thyroid, vitamin D levels etc. at a very low cost. These tests are helpful in detecting various diseases at an early stage and administering appropriate treatments. A large number of people participated and benefited from this camp.