Coimbatore : Food Safety officials Thursday seized 510 kgs of stale fish from the fish markets in the city.

Based on the complaints, the officials raided wholesale and retail fish markets in Ukkadam and seized 70 kgs of fish, laced with preservative formalin, police said.

Similarly, the officials seized 430 kgs of stale fish from the markets. The fish were destroyed immediately.