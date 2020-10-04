53.76 per cent of 8,664 appeared for UPSC exam in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Of the 8,664 candidates applied for UPSC examination, only 4,661 persons appeared today, only 53.7 per cent.

The examinations were conducted in 21 centres in the district with lock down regulations of maintaining social distancing and wearing face masks, official sources said.

The district collector, K Rajamani visited the centres in Nirmala College, CSI Womens college and Krishnammal School and inspected the process.

There were no any irregularities during the examination, they said.