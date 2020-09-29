  • Download mobile app
29 Sep 2020, Edition - 1904, Tuesday
54-year old cook arrested for sodomising 8-year old boy in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

September 29, 2020

Coimbatore: A 54-year old man was arrested Tuesday on POCSO Act on charges of giving sexual trouble to a minor boy in Athipalayam in the city.

Daniel, working as a cook in a mess, was taking an 8-year old boy to the first floor of his house and reportedly indulge in sodomy for the last one week, police said.

The boy narrated the incident to his mother, who in turn lodged a complaint with police, who rushed and arrested Daniel this morning and
registered case under POCSO, they said.

