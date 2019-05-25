54th Nachimuthu Gounder Cup Basketball from May 27

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Top Indian teams will vie for honours in the All India Basketball Tournament for men and women for 54th Nachimuthu Gounder Cup and 18th CRI Pumps Trophy respectively beginning here from May 27.

Income Tax, Chennai, Indian Railways New Delhi, Indian Army Delhi, Bank of Baroda, Karnataka, will be in Pool A, while Indian Navy Lonavala, Indian Bank Chennai, Indian Air Force, Delhi, Coimbatore District Basketball Association in Pool B in the men’s category.

For the women’s tournament, in Pool A Southern Railways, Hubli, South Central Railway Secunderabad, Kerala police, Thiruvananthapuram, Arise Steel Chennai, while in Pool B Eastern Railways Kolkata, KSEB, Thiruvananthapuram, Southern Railways Chennai and Coimbatore District Basketball Association (CBDA), S Palanisamy, vice-president of the association told reporters here Friday.,

The matches will be played on league-cum-knockout basis and the semi finals and finals are scheduled for May 31 and June 1 respectively, he said.

There will be Rs.1.85 lakh prize money and Cup for men and Rs.1 lakh and trophy for women’s team.