55th Nachimuthu Gounder Trophy for Men & 19th C.R.I Pumps Trophy for Women All India Basketball Tournament started on 29.05.2022

Coimbatore: Coimbatore District Basketball Association has been conducting the All India Basketball Tournament for Men from 29th May 2022 to 3rd June 2022.

Nine leading teams of the country have been selected for the Men’s tournament and they include Indian Railways – New Delhi, Indian Airforce – New Delhi, Indian Navy – Lonavala, Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) – Trivandrum, Bank of Baroda – Bengaluru, Sports Hostel of Excellence – Chennai, TNBA TRW – Chennai, Kerala Police – Trivandrrum & Coimbatore District Basketball Association (CDBA) – Coimbatore.

For the Women’s tournament, the 8 teams selected are Eastern Railways – Kolkata, South Western Railways – Hubli, South Central Railways – Secunderabad, Central Railways – Mumbai, Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) – Tiruvandrum, Kerala Police – Trivandrum, Rising Star – Chennai & Coimbatore District Basketball Association (CDBA) – Coimbatore.

The winning teams in Men & Women section will be awarded cash prize as follows for MEN Winner Rs.1,00,000 & Nachimuthu Gounder Cup, Runners Rs.50,000 & Dr.N.Mahalingam Trophy, Second Winner Rs.20,000, Second Runner Rs. 15,000, Renuka Ramanathan Memorial Fair play. For Women Winner Rs.50,000 & C.R.I. Pumps Trophy Runners Rs. 25,000 & Trophy, Second Winner Rs.15,000, Second Runner Rs. 10,000 Best Promising player award and Team Award

The teams will play on league basis till 1st June 2022. The Semi-Finals & Finals will be on 2nd & 3rd June 2022 respectively. All the matches will be conducted at V.O.C. Park Basket Ball Court from 6.00 pm to 9.00 pm. Entry is Free.

The tournament was inaugurated by Chief Guest of the function Mr. R. Vetriselvan, Hon. Deputy Mayor, Coimbatore Corporation. Guest of Honour is Dr. David V Rajan, Chairman & Managing Director of Ortho One.

On 29.05.2022 the 55th Nachimuthu Gounder Cup Trophy for Men. Day 1.

First Match – KSEB 74 (Sarath. A.S 24, Rahul Sarath 23, Sugeethnath 7) beats Sports Hostel of Excellence 65 (B. Soorya 20, E.Anantha Raj, Karthik 12).

Second Match – Indian Railways 72 (Praveen Kumar 15, Vijay 13, Kamran Khan 12) beats Kerala Police 58 (Antony Johnson 18, Muhammad Shiraz 17, Prem Prakash 11).

Third match – Indian Navy 101 (Gaurav Chandel 29, Akhilesh Kumar 18, Mandeep Singh 14) beats CDBA 63 (G.Naresh 15, S.Manikandan 13, A.B.Navaneeth 12).

Fourth match – Bank of Baroda 82 (Karthikeyan 21, Harish 18, Nagaraj 13) beats Indian Air Force 78 (Nikhil 23, Rohit 13, Rajan 12).

19th C.R.I. Pumps Trophy for Women Day 1

First match – Kerala Police 70 (Athulya 18, Aishwarya Sabu 15, Athira M.S 15) beats Rising Star 64 (Sruthy 26, Monica 12, Lakshmi 9).

Second match – Central Railways 66 (Gayathri.S 27, Ridhima Kemkar 15, Ishika Gahlot 12) beats CDBA 62 (Sushmitha 20, Alfio John 16, Maheswari 14).