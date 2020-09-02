  • Download mobile app
02 Sep 2020, Edition - 1877, Wednesday
E-Box Colleges
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • More special trains being planned, says railway ministry
  • Pakistan round-up: No Indian lawyer for Jadhav, Saeed’s aides convicted & more
  • Delhi HC holds physical courts after 5-month gap with mixed response from lawyers
  • GST shortfall: Centre gives 2 options to compensate states
  • East Delhi Municipal Corporation proposes termination of Tahir Hussain’s membership
  • PM Narendra Modi addresses ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat Defence Industry Outreach Webinar’ through video conference.
  • No proof of Covid-19 relapse in recovered patients: Experts
  • Covid-19: Antibodies found in 27.7% of people in Punjab’s containment zones
  • 29,000-30,000 died due to ‘trespassing, untoward incidents’ in 3 years: Railways
Travel

Coimbatore

579 cases take the total to 16,662, five death take toll to 315 in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

September 2, 2020

Coimbatore : With 579 new covid-19 positive cases, the total cases reached 16,662 in the district, even as death toll stood at 315, with five more deaths recorded today.

Of the total, 12,078 patients were discharged and 4,269 are under treatment at various hospitals and at homes, a State Medical bulletin said here.

While a 74 year old female and a 69 year old male died at private hospital, 62 year, 75 year and 65 year old men died at CMCH and ESI hospital, taking the death toll to 315.

In Erode 106 new cases took the tally to 3,359 of which 1,130 are undergoing treatment and with one death, the tally rose to 44.

Salem recorded 403 fresh cases taking the total to 11,826 of which 3,724 are undergoing treatment and death toll went up to 160, with four deaths recorded today.

With 87 new cases, the total shot up to 2,904 in Tirupur out of which 894 are undergoing treatment. With three deaths toll went up to 69, it said.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿