579 cases take the total to 16,662, five death take toll to 315 in Coimbatore

Coimbatore : With 579 new covid-19 positive cases, the total cases reached 16,662 in the district, even as death toll stood at 315, with five more deaths recorded today.

Of the total, 12,078 patients were discharged and 4,269 are under treatment at various hospitals and at homes, a State Medical bulletin said here.

While a 74 year old female and a 69 year old male died at private hospital, 62 year, 75 year and 65 year old men died at CMCH and ESI hospital, taking the death toll to 315.

In Erode 106 new cases took the tally to 3,359 of which 1,130 are undergoing treatment and with one death, the tally rose to 44.

Salem recorded 403 fresh cases taking the total to 11,826 of which 3,724 are undergoing treatment and death toll went up to 160, with four deaths recorded today.

With 87 new cases, the total shot up to 2,904 in Tirupur out of which 894 are undergoing treatment. With three deaths toll went up to 69, it said.