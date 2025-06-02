58th Nachimuthu Trophy for Men won by Indian Bank & 22nd C.R.I. Pumps Trophy for Women won by KSEB

Covai Post Network





Coimbatore, June 1, 2025: Coimbatore District Basketball Association has been successfully conducting the All India Basketball Tournament for Men for the past 57 years and for women for the past 21 years.

The country’s leading basketball teams take pride in joining this prestigious tournament. This year, these tournaments are scheduled from 28th May 2025 to 1th June 2025.

Eight leading Men & Women teams of the country was participated for the tournament.

The winning teams in Men & Women section was awarded cash prizes with the men getting Rs. 1 lakh along with Nachimuthu Gounder cup and the women’s winner getting Rs.50,000 & C.R.I. Pumps Trophy.

The winner team Indian Bank (79) of the All India Basketball tournament was awarded with Rs 1 lakh cash besides 58th Nachimuthu Gounder Cup for men and the runner team Indian Air Force (67) was given Rs 50,000 and Dr N Mahalingam trophy while the third place winner Indian Navy (73) team was given Rs 20,000 and the fourth winner Income Tax (56) with Rs. 15,000. The Best player Award was won by Mr. Pranav Prince of Indian Bank Team.

In women’s team, the winning team KSEB (91) was given Rs 50,000 and CRI Pumps trophy while the runner up team South Western Railway (51) with Rs 50,000 and trophy while the third winners Income Tax (72) team with Rs 20,000 and the fourth winner South Central Railway (57) team with Rs. 15,000. The Srikala of KSEB was awarded with best player award.

Mr. Manickam, Chairman, Sakthi Group was the Chief Guest at the Prize Distribution function and gave away the prizes to the winners and runners.