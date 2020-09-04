595 fresh cases take total to 17,865, five deaths in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : With 595 covid-19 positive cases, the total count in the district touched 17,865, while four deaths took the toll to 322 today.

Of the total 17,865, 4,551 are undergoing treatment at various hospitals and at homes, as 12,992 patients were discharged, a State Medial bulletin said.

In Erode, 45 news cases were reported, which took the total to 3,587 of which 2,394 were discharged and 1,148 are undergoing treatment.

Salem recorded 239 fresh cases taking the total to 12,285 of which 3,530 are undergoing treatment, after discharging 8,585 persons. With five more death, the toll rose to 170.

With 90 new positive cases, the tally went up to 3,109 in Tirupur, of which 2,065 were discharged and 770 are undergoing treatment. Two deaths took the toll to 74.