6-year-old girl dies of dengue in Coimbatore CMCH

A six-year old girl died of dengue in the Government hospital here. Vismitha, daughter of Satyamoorthy near Annur, some 35 km from here, had fever for the last 10 days and was undergoing treatment in a private hospital there.
As the blood test confirmed it as a case of dengue, the parents admitted her to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital two days ago, hospital sources said. She was under treatment in the special ward and died late last night.
As many as 42 dengue patients and 184 people with different types of fever are undergoing treatment in the hospital. In another incident, a 12th standard student Jagadeeshan died of dengue in a private hospital in nearby Salem early today, police said.
The boy’s parents and relatives said negligence of the hospital staff was cause for the death.
