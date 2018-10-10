  • Download mobile app

10 Oct 2018, Edition - 1184, Wednesday

Travel

Coimbatore

60-year-old woman drowns in well

Covai Post Network

October 10, 2018

M. Sundarambal (60) of Uthupalayam in Kanjapalli drowned when the earth caved in as she tried to lift a motor pump that she feared would submerge in the wake of rising water in the well, Annie police said.

TCP's LGBT Pride

