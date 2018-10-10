10 Oct 2018, Edition - 1184, Wednesday
FLASH NEWS:
- After Satyendra Jain, AAP Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot under Income Tax radar. IT raids are currently underway in 16 places
- 4-year-old girl gets India’s first skull implant in Pune: Doctors
- Touching a woman inappropriately at the workplace can land you in jail for 5 yrs
60-year-old woman drowns in well
Covai Post Network
October 10, 2018
M. Sundarambal (60) of Uthupalayam in Kanjapalli drowned when the earth caved in as she tried to lift a motor pump that she feared would submerge in the wake of rising water in the well, Annie police said.