65-year old kidney specialist of Gautham Clinic arrested for molestation

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : A 65-year old doctor of Gautham Clinic on Avinashi Road was arrested Saturday for allegedly making sexual advancement with a woman, who had come to his clinic here to show her ailing mother.

According to police, a 26-year old woman had taken her mother to Dr Ramalingam, a kidney specialist, with regard to some ailment.

However, instead of diagnosing the mother, the doctor started indulging in touching the lady inappropriately while asking the woman if her mother has pain in the particular place that he was touching her, police said.

The irked woman left in a huff and lodged a complaint at the All Woman Police Station, based on which case was registered against the old man under sec 354(a) (violence against women and Atrocities against women 4.

He was arrested and remanded for 15 days and lodged in the Central Jail.