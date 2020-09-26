656 new positive cases, five death in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : With 656 new Covid-19 positve cases, the total count in the district rose to 29,715, as the death toll went up to 413 with five deaths reported today.

Of the total, 24,443 patients were discharged and 4,859 are under treatment at various hospitals and at homes in the district, a State Medical Bulletin said.

The dead included one 55 year old female and four men of 80 year, 74 year, 8 year an 65 year old.

Erode reported 140 fresh cases taking the total cases to 6,280 of which 5,060 were discharged and 1,138 under treatment. Three deaths were recorded in the district.

With 296 cases, Salem tally went up to 18,304 of which 15,319 patients were discharged and 2,681 are under treaetment. The death toll touched 304 with six deaths reported today.

With 188 new positive cases, the total reached 7,390 in Tirupur where 5,553 were discharged and 1,719 under treatment. With four death, the toll went up to 118, it said.