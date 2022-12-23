7 priests from Kashi conduct Saptarishi Arati at Isha

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore: The Saptarishi Arati was offered yesterday ( Dec 22) to the Yogeshwara linga in front of the Adiyogi at the Isha Yoga Center, Coimbatore. The Arati is a powerful process that is said to have been handed down by Adiogi himself to Saptarishis, his first seven disciples.

The seven priests sat around the Yogeshwara linga and decorated the linga with sandalwood paste, sacred water, vilva leaves, and flowers before beginning the process. The process which was conducted step by step with the chanting of mantras created a very powerful atmosphere, with devotees joining into the tunes of the mantras and sacred chants. Arati was followed by Adiyogi Divya Darshan and Shayana Arati.

For ages Saptarishi Arati has been happening in the famous Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi. However, since 2017, it has been conducted annually at the Adiyogi and is currently the only place outside of Kashi Vishwanath temple where the Saptarishi Arati is performed.