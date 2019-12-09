71 international tourists hire heritage train for Rs.2.66 lakh

Covai Post Network

Ooty, Dec 9 : A total of 71 international tourists from six countries today enjoyed the scenic beauty of hilly region of Nilgiris district, hiring a special train at a cost of Rs.2.66 lakh.

The Salem Division of Southern Railway is organising such trips for the Century-old Heritage Nilgiris Mountain Rail from Mettupalayam to here-Ooty- the Queen of Hills. However, due to landslips and boulder and tree falling on the track on Mettupalayam-to Coonoor, the train services were cancelled for the last 25 days.

Though disappointed for not having their sojourn from Mettupalayam, the tourists opted for their journey from Coonoor to Ooty by the train drawn by the traditional engine. The tourists, from UK, Belgium, America, Australia during their journey visited the railway workshop and learnt about the functioning of the old engine.

They told reporters that they were very happy to enjoy the scenic and natural beauty of India and was waiting to enjoy other tourist spots.