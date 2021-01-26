  • Download mobile app
26 Jan 2021, Edition - 2023, Tuesday
Coimbatore

72nd Republic Day celebrations at Naval Leadership Training Centre

Covai Post Network

January 26, 2021

The Naval Leadership Training Centre has been performing its duties well during the pandemic period. It has also been providing excellent training to frontline and top frontline officers. The training institute also provided excellent training to Marines from friendly countries.

On the eve of the 72nd Republic Day, the Commanding Officer laid a wreath at the War Memorial. He then accepted the parade honor of the players. Awards were also presented to health workers and civil servants.

