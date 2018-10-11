  • Download mobile app

11 Oct 2018, Edition - 1185, Thursday

75-year-old man stabbed to death in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

October 11, 2018

Coimbatore : A 75-year-old man was murdered near his residence at Kovaipudur on Wednesday after he was stabbed 14 times.

The police have taken into custody a relative of the deceased, suspected to be involved in the murder.

Police said V Jameel Ahammed of Housing Board quarters at Kovaipudur, was stabbed to death on Wednesday noon while he was walking on a road near his residence. Visuals from a surveillance camera in the locality showed a man approaching him from behind and stabbing him.

Ahammed was taken to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital but declared brought-dead. Police said Ahammed had a property dispute with his relatives.

