02 Jan 2019, Edition - 1268, Wednesday
75-year old sidda doctor trampled to death on Vellingiri hills

Covai Post Network

January 2, 2019

Coimbatore : A 75-year old Sidda doctor was found dead on Wednesday, suspected to have trampled to death by wild elephant, in the jungle in Vellingiri Hills on the outskirts.

According to police, the doctor Kitty, resident of Mullankadu tribal hamlet, had gone to the hills on Tuesday afternoon to collect medicinal herbs. The family members grew anxious about Kitty as he normally returned before dusk, they said.

As there was no use of searching during night hours due to pitch darkness, the villagers went in search of Kitty this morning and found him lying dead with serious bleeding injuries, police said.

In view of the injuries, with intenstine coming out, the villagers suspected that wild elephants might have attacked Kitty, leading to his death. Poluvapatti forest officials and Alandurai police are investigating further, they said.

The body is bought to the Government Hospital here for postmortem.

