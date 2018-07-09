750 kg of banned tobacco products seized

Covai Post Network

COIMBATORE: Officials from Food Safety Department on Monday seized 750 kgs of such products from a godowon in Town Hall area of the city.

Based on a tip off, officials conducted the raid in the godown on Thomas Street, belonging to one Mangal Singh, police said.

The raid yielded 750 kgs of gutka and panparag, vlaued at Rs. 6 lakh and kept in carton boxes. Further investigations are on, they said.

The officials, led by Designated Food Safety officer, Vijayalalithambigai had in recent times seized over 2,500 kgs of from various places in the city.