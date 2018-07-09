10 Jul 2018, Edition - 1092, Tuesday
FLASH NEWS:
- PM Modi inaugurates Samsung’s largest plant in Noida, U.P, says ‘key to India and South-Korean relations’
- South Korean President Moon Jae-in and PM Narendra Modi travels by the Delhi Metro on their way to Samsung plant in Noida
- The 3 convicts of the Nirbhaya gangrape will be hanged for the brutal crime they committed on the night of December 16, 2012
- Death for Nirbhaya’s rapists upheld, review plea by convicts dismissed
- NCLT dismisses Cyrus Mistry’s plea against Tata Sons
- A rival gangster who was lodged in the same jail has been named as a suspect by the Uttar Pradesh police
- According to the local police, one militant has been killed in the encounter in the forest area of Handwara
- Schools have been shut down in Mumbai after the city witnessed heavy rainfall
- AIMIM endorses AIMPLB’s decision to set up Sharia Courts across the country
750 kg of banned tobacco products seized
Covai Post Network
July 9, 2018
COIMBATORE: Officials from Food Safety Department on Monday seized 750 kgs of such products from a godowon in Town Hall area of the city.
Based on a tip off, officials conducted the raid in the godown on Thomas Street, belonging to one Mangal Singh, police said.
The raid yielded 750 kgs of gutka and panparag, vlaued at Rs. 6 lakh and kept in carton boxes. Further investigations are on, they said.
The officials, led by Designated Food Safety officer, Vijayalalithambigai had in recent times seized over 2,500 kgs of from various places in the city.