8-year-old sets world record feat in Bharathnatiyam, Silambam

Sri Jaya Durga R D

Coimbatore : Sadhana (8), a Grade III student from Chinnavedampatti Shakthi Nagar in Covai entered into the Indian Book of World Records by performing Bharatanatyam and Silambam for 8 hours at a stretch.

The record that was held at CMS College Auditorium, Chinnavedampatti started at 9 am and continued till 5pm. Sadhana performed Silambam with both her hands while she simultaneously danced Bharatanatyam using her legs. The India Book of World Record has recognized this feat as an achievement.

Following this, the Indian Book of World Records Judge, Prakash Raj, presented her with a medal, shield and trophy. Founder Dr. Saddam Hussein also congratulated her for the achievement.

The event was attended by Bharatha Guru Mahalakshmi, Chinnavedampatti, Mullai Martial Arts and Sports Corporation Club Manager, Karthik, Assistant Coach Kalaiyarasi, and many others including students and parents.

After receiving the record certificate, Sadhana, said that she had been learning dance for the last five years and in the past one and a half years she is being trained for Silambam at Mullai Martial Arts and Sports Club. She added that she would like to dedicate the achievement to her father on Father’s Day that fell on June19. This achievement of Sadhana where she performs this feat with elan has become viral on social media