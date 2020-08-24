90-year old seeks action against son for usurping crores worth land in Coimbatore.

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : A nonagenarian woman Monday appealed to the district collector to take action against her elder son, who is trying to

usurp her one acre land worth several crores of rupees by forging documents.

Being the weekly grievances day, the 90-year old Ramathal, a resident of Sivanandapuram arrived at the district collectorate in an

ambulance along with her younger son, Chinnaraj and submitted a petition to Collector, K Rajamani.

Ramathal in her petition said that she owns an acre of land in Vilankurichi, with market price of several crores of rupees and is living with Chinnaraj.

After breaking her pelvic bone in 2017, she underwent surgery at a private hospital and the entire cost was borne by Chinnaraj, she said adding that the son is taking care the cost of her treatment in private hospital for her fractured leg now by taking loans.

Ramathal accused her elder son Manickam of forging the documents to sell her property and taken advance from 22 persons.

Considering the plight, Ramathal requested the collector to take steps to get her property back from her son, the petition said.