August 9, 2020
90,000 cusecs inflow into Mettur dam, level stands at 75.83 feet

Covai Post Network

August 9, 2020

Coimbatore : Due to the heavy inflow, the water level in Mettur Dam in Salem district Sunday stood at 75.83 feet as against the capacity of 120 feet.

The water inflow, which was 55,000 cuses on Saturday, increased to 90,000 cusecs this morning, raising the water level by five feet, following the release of surplus water from Cauvery river in Karnataka side, official sources said.

While the outflow from the dam, the Stanley Reservoir, the lifeline of farmers in the Delta Region, was 1,000 cusecs, the available water in the reservoir was 36.72 tmc, against 93.47 tmc, they said.

