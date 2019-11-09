  • Download mobile app
Edition - 1580, Sunday
Coimbatore

A 62-year-old and a 24-year-old who tried to rescue her electrocuted to death

Covai Post Network

November 9, 2019

Coimbatore : A 62-year old woman and a youth were electrocuted to death in the early hours of today after they came into contact with a snapped live wire in a farm in Somayampoalaya on the outskirts.

According to police, the woman, Kannammal had gone to milch her cow in the early hours and noticed a snapped wire on her way. Without knowing it being live electricity wire, she casually took it tried to join with other end. However, there was sudden sparks and Kannammal started screaming, they said.

A labourer, Suresh (24) rushed to rescue her, but also came into contact with the wire and both thrown down under the impact.

Some fellow labourers, staying in the quarters there rushed to the spot and managed to disconnect the power and called for an ambulance.

But they were declared dead by the medical team, which transferred them to the Government Hospital, after informing police.

