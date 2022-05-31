  • Download mobile app
31 May 2022, Edition - 2513, Tuesday
Mobile application development
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • CID to probe Chandru murder case, says Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai
  • Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reaches Washington DC to attend India-US 2+2 ministerial dialogue
  • Bilawal Bhutto confirms, his party would support Shehbaz Sharif as a prime minister
Travel

Coimbatore

A camp to donate blood

Covai Post Network

May 31, 2022

Share

On 26th may 2022, we the ROTARACT CLUB OF JSS INSTITUTE OF NATUROPATHY AND YOGIC SCIENCES in association with JSS INSTITUTE OF NATUROPATHY AND YOGIC SCIENCES along with IMA MASONIC ROTARY MIDTOWN MAHAVEERS BLOOD BANK- ‘UYIR’ The blood donation camp has been conducted at Jssinys hospital, navakarai, Coimbatore.

Our cheif guest – Dr Dhilip ravindran, Principal and CMO of JSSINYS had inaugurated the event along with our Rotaract coordinator Dr Vijayaragavan, Asst professor and medical officer, President of rotaract club of JSSINYS Rtr Thenmalar Jayadevan and Mr.Sunilkumar blood bank head , Event chairwoman Rtr.Mirudhula, secretary of racjssinys Rtr Vikramarajan were also there.

We have given 25+ units of blood and 65+ blood donars were participated in this event.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿