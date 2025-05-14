A Celebration of Chettinad Flavours: Food Festival at O Café, Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

O Café at O by Tamara, Coimbatore, brings the rich and aromatic cuisine of Tamil Nadu to your plate with the Chettinad Food Festival, happening from 16th to 24th May 2025, starting 7:30 PM onwards.

Indulge in a specially curated buffet featuring authentic Chettinad delicacies such as Chettinad chicken curry, Retha poriyal, Mutton sukka, Kozhambu, and the signature Kavuni arasi halwa. Explore an array of live counters serving regional favourites like Seeyam, Vellappam, Pazha kozhukkattai, and Kandharappam,alongside popular picks like appam, chaat, pasta, and dosa. Guests can also enjoy refreshing mocktails and a diverse multi-cuisine spread.

The buffet is priced at INR 1,799++ per adult and INR 999++ for children aged 5 to 10 years.Special discounts are available for corporate diners from Tidel Park

For reservations, call +91 80 6555 1226