  • Download mobile app
14 May 2025, Edition - 3592, Wednesday
Hospital Management Software
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • “If Edappadi Palaniswami permits, a thousand young members from the Virudhunagar district AIADMK are prepared to take up arms and engage in battle under my command.” – Former AIADMK Minister Rajendra Balaji
  • “India is ready to deal with any counter-attack by Pakistan” – Wing Commander Vyomika Singh
  • Central govt orders extension of CBI Director Praveen Sood’s tenure for another year
Travel

Coimbatore

A Celebration of Chettinad Flavours: Food Festival at O Café, Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

May 14, 2025

Share

O Café at O by Tamara, Coimbatore, brings the rich and aromatic cuisine of Tamil Nadu to your plate with the Chettinad Food Festival, happening from 16th to 24th May 2025, starting 7:30 PM onwards.

Indulge in a specially curated buffet featuring authentic Chettinad delicacies such as Chettinad chicken curry, Retha poriyal, Mutton sukka, Kozhambu, and the signature Kavuni arasi halwa. Explore an array of live counters serving regional favourites like Seeyam, Vellappam, Pazha kozhukkattai, and Kandharappam,alongside popular picks like appam, chaat, pasta, and dosa. Guests can also enjoy refreshing mocktails and a diverse multi-cuisine spread.

The buffet is priced at INR 1,799++ per adult and INR 999++ for children aged 5 to 10 years.Special discounts are available for corporate diners from Tidel Park

For reservations, call +91 80 6555 1226

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿