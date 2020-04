Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Nearly 13,000 persons were arrested forbviolating the section 144 in the city for the last 23 days, since March 25.

In the process, police seized 13,147 vehicles after registering 111,957 cases during the period.

Till about yesterday, police arrested 368 persons and seized 246 vehicles, after registering 365 cases in the city.

A total of 72 persons were arrested for not wearing masks while riding the motorcycles and their vehicles seized.