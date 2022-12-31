A well-deserved honour for PSG faculty

Covai Post Network

Dr Ganesh Kumar Nithyanandam received the “Best Educationist” award under the Theme “Individual Achievement, Intellectual Excellence & National Development” from Anil Agrawal (Rajya Sabha minister), Tirath Singh (Lok Sabha and ex Chief Minister of Uttarakhand), and other ministers on 1st December 2022 at Constitutional

Institute of India, New Delhi. Some of the contributions towards the education are:

•1st PSGCT faculty to receive “Professional Level” certificate from University of Cambridge (U.K.) for demonstrating 3 High Impact Teaching skills. The outcomes :

•Published a national Journal paper – demonstrating 16 High Impact Teaching Tools to improve the cognitive skills of the students (UG and PG student’s failure rate were < 2.02% and <0.5% respectively). •Trained more than 400 PSG and other college faculty members on several High Impact teaching tools via PSGCT CCC and PSG CARE. •As M.E.-Lean Manufacturing (LM) Program Coordinator (2012-15), revised 2013 ME-LM interdisciplinary curriculum to create industry-ready students. •100% placement and all the students received paid internship for their final year projects. •As Lean Six Sigma Black Belt, conducted more than 40 workshops on Lean Six Sigma Green Belt certification during weekends. The outcome of the Black Belt Lean Six Sigma certification: •More than 600 students got trained from this workshop. •Created 1-credit and 3-credit Lean Six Sigma syllabus at PSG College of Technology. •Received “Master Trainer” from NASSCOM to teach 3-credit interdisciplinary course on “Foundation Skills on Integrated Product Development”. The outcomes: •Trained 314 faculty members at 3 engineering colleges in and around Tamil Nadu. •Introduced 1-credit and 3-credit interdisciplinary courses on “Integrated Product Development” at PSG College of Technology. •1st PSGCT faculty to conducted three-times TEQIP sponsored 1-credit interdisciplinary course on “Integrated Product Development” in interdisciplinary fashion. The student’s enrollment: 384, 298 and 243 during 2016, 2017 and 2018, respectively. The details of each year students feedbacks may be displayed in LinkedIn. •Organized three-times 15 days Educational Tour to the United States of America – 6 Universities, 5 industries and several monumental sites (such as NASA, Amazon/Walmart warehouse operations, etc.) visits – 2012, 2017, and 2019. The outcomes of these visits: •Created One semester student exchange program between PSG and NIU (USA) . •Assisted in MoA – Master of Science degree in Industrial Engineering between University of Toledo (USA) and PSGIAS. •Implemented 3 months faculty exchange programs between PSG and UT. •As Principal Investigator of DRDO-ARDO project (my PhD work), I invented a new cyber-physical system device which augments an existing CNC milling machine to achieve precision machining – 100% in-house developed. The outcomes of this research work: • Received 4 patents granted in my name. • 4 students out of 7 students involved in this project received “BEST” final year projects. • Published 6 journal papers, 1 book and 1 book chapter. •Delivered 1 guest lecture at DRDO IT conference in Bangalore. •As Principal Investigator of INDO-UK project, proposed INDUSTRY 4.0 curriculum based on the (Indian) Industry-Academia collaboration. The outcomes are: •Created the state-of-the-art INDUSTRY 4.0 laboratory with Testbed Demonstrator concept assimilating a pump assembly – transformed a >95% manually operated industry into a single-piece line-balanced continuous-flow six-station conveyor system (1st of its kind in INDIA).

•Applied several (student’s) projects such as Autonomous systems, Augmented Reality, 3D Printer, Industrial Internet of Things, to name a few on top of the Testbed Demonstrator.

•Implemented an operational Digital Twin of Testbed Demonstrator where the speed of the conveyor can be controlled in real-time via physical asset or virtual AR experience (1st of its kind in SOUTH INDIA ENGINEERING COLLEGES) – 100% in-house developed.

•Delivered more than 40 guest lectures at various engineering institutions in India.

•Organized 2 International, 2 national conferences, and 4 International workshops.

•Apart from teaching at PSG College of Technology, Ganesh is also Program Coordinator for PG International programs (University of Toledo and Northern Illinois University, USA) from the inception (2011) of the programs at PSG Institute of Advanced Studies.

•He is also the Program Coordinator for PSG College of Technology PSG Center for Academic Research and Excellence (CARE). His role includes organizing and assisting in conducting various teaching learning workshops to improve the current and future PSG faculty members.

•As Animal Welfare Club – Faculty Advisor, work with the students on animal welfare activities during his free time.

•Prior to academics, Ganesh worked in the U.S.A. for 16+ years at Florida Cancer Specialists (Fort Meyers, Florida), Chrysler (Detroit), Ford Motor Company (Detroit), and General Motors (Hamtramck, Detroit) – assuming various roles such as Director, Project Manager, Systems Manager, and Business Process Analysts.

•Ganesh name is listed in the “Acknowledgement” section of “TIMEWIZARD 2.0” – User Manual for designing and developing ice-breaking innovative solutions.

•At Chrysler, he is the recipient of 1 Gold, 3 Silver and 13 Bronze awards from various CHRYSLER plant managers for implementing cost-saving ideas.

•He is also the recipient of several “Bravo” and “Applause” certificates from several CHRYSLER managers for instigating ZERO breakdown assembly operations.

•He received “Excellent” employee award during CHRYSLER 2008 Employee Performance Appraisal.

•He is certified Black Belt in Lean Six Sigma, and NDT Weld Inspector.