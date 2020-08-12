About 3,500 persons are being tested daily: Coimbatore Collector

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Amid precautionary measures to check the spread of coronavirus infection, about 3,500 persons are being tested daily in the district, collector K Rajamani said today.

So far 1,51,217 persons were tested for the infection and 7,296 were positive of which 5,508 were fully cured, 1,648 are under treatment

and 140 persons died, Rajamani said during a review meeting of Covid-19 situation in the district with senior officials.

Giving break up of patients, he said that 241 persons are under treatment in ESI hospital, 41 at Government Hospital here, 404 in Pollachi, 60 in Mettupalayam, 445 in private hospitals, 624 in Codissia centre, 26 in Annur College, 108 in Karunya centre in Mathapalayam and 63 home treatment.

Rajamani said that 180 affected persons were given treatment under Siddha medicine system and 106 were totally recovered.

A total of 2,619 persons, arrived from various states and districts are home quarantined, Rajamani said adding that there are 25 containment zones in the Corporation limits and 10 in rural areas.