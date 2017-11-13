Abscess removed from elephant’s leg

Covai Post Network

A medical team, led by veterinarians Dr. N.S. Manoharan and K. Ashokan, on Monday successfully removed the large abscess from the left leg of an elephant in Anaikatti.

Residents of Kodanur villages informed the forest officials after spotting the 25-year-old elephant that was struggling to walk on Friday. Officials, who rushed to the spot along with veterinarians, administered medicines and antibiotics mixed with food, sugarcane, salt and fruits to the pachyderm. They decided to perform a surgery to remove the abscess.

However, the elephant disappeared into the bushes in the area.

According to department sources, two kumkis – Pari and Sujay – were brought from Chadivayan camp to control the elephant during the surgery. An earth mover was also placed on standby.

The elephant was brought out of the bushes and two tranquilisers – in a gap of 45 minutes – were administered. A medical team, led by Dr. Manoharan and Dr. Ashokan – surgically removed the large abscess from its foot. They later applied anti-inflammatory medicines to prevent infection. After the surgery, the elephant moved towards a stream.

Two teams have been formed to monitor its movement and condition. “The elephant is doing good and after monitoring its condition, another round of medicines if needed would be given,” sources added.