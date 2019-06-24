  • Download mobile app
24 Jun 2019, Edition - 1441, Monday
Coimbatore

Absconding murder-accused dies in accident, brother nabbed

Covai Post Network

June 24, 2019

Coimbatore : An accused wanted in connection with the murder of a rowdy in Madurai a few days ago, died in a road accident at Sulur, police said Monday.

 A manhunt was on for Selvam, one of the 10-member gang which  murdered a notorious rowdy Soundar last month, even as seven members were arrested. The gang had slit Soundar's throat and his severed head was found near Muthupatti railway station in Madurai. Selvam was said to be the mastermind.

Police said Selvam and his brother Solai were travelling on a motorcycle last night. The vehicle hit another unidentified vehicle coming from opposite direction at Kannampalayam, some 20 km  from here.

Though both were taken to hospital, Selvam was declared brought dead.Solai attempted to escape from the hospital for fear of arrest, but was nabbed.

